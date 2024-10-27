Vijay's Political Launch: A New Secular Journey in Tamil Nadu
Top Tamil actor Vijay announces his party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, focusing on secular social justice. Criticizing divisive politics and corruption, he pledges equality and rational thinking. Emphasizing women's role and democracy, Vijay aims for a new approach in Tamil politics while respecting cultural diversity.
- Country:
- India
Vijay, a leading figure in Tamil cinema, unveiled his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Emphasizing secular social justice principles, his party aims to challenge forces sowing division via religion and corrupt entities.
Taking a veiled swipe at established parties like the DMK, Vijay criticized what he called 'anti-people governance.' This marks the actor's first major political speech since announcing TVK, inspired by leaders like EVR Periyar and K Kamaraj.
Vijay stressed that his party's ideology draws on values of democracy, equality, and rational thinking, striving for a society free of discrimination. He criticized divisive politics, stating TVK's objective to ensure an equitable Tamil Nadu with women's active participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- Tamil Nadu
- politics
- TVK
- secular
- social justice
- corruption
- Periyar
- Kamaraj
- equality
ALSO READ
Allegations of Corruption in Delhi's DDA Housing for Slum Dwellers
Cultural Decay and Corruption: Mohan Bhagwat's Call to Action
IMF Urges Pakistan: Tackle Corruption to Secure Economic Stability
BJP Accuses Congress of Corruption in Land Return Scandal
Foxconn Employees in China Face Corruption Probe Amidst Cross-Strait Tensions