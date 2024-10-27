Vijay's Political Launch: A New Secular Journey in Tamil Nadu

Vijay, a leading figure in Tamil cinema, unveiled his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Emphasizing secular social justice principles, his party aims to challenge forces sowing division via religion and corrupt entities.

Taking a veiled swipe at established parties like the DMK, Vijay criticized what he called 'anti-people governance.' This marks the actor's first major political speech since announcing TVK, inspired by leaders like EVR Periyar and K Kamaraj.

Vijay stressed that his party's ideology draws on values of democracy, equality, and rational thinking, striving for a society free of discrimination. He criticized divisive politics, stating TVK's objective to ensure an equitable Tamil Nadu with women's active participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)