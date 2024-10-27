Left Menu

Channapatna's Political Kurukshetra: Will Nikhil Kumaraswamy Rise as Arjuna?

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former Indian PM H D Deve Gowda, faces another political challenge in Channapatna bypoll after past defeats. He is pitched against Congress's Yogeeshwara. The election is likened to the epic Kurukshetra battle where Nikhil aims to transform from cinematic Abhimanyu to political Arjuna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:11 IST
Channapatna's Political Kurukshetra: Will Nikhil Kumaraswamy Rise as Arjuna?
Nikhil Kumaraswamy
  • Country:
  • India

Channapatna Assembly constituency in Karnataka is set for an electrifying bypoll on November 13, where political dynast Nikhil Kumaraswamy hopes to redefine his career. The grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is facing a straight contest against Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara.

The battle, dubbed a 'Kurukshetra' due to its epic implications, sees Kumaraswamy seeking redemption after his prior electoral defeats in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2023 Assembly polls. Kumaraswamy, who once portrayed 'Abhimanyu' in a Kannada period film, now aims to emerge as an 'Arjuna' in real-world politics.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed confidence in his son's chances, noting the public's desire for him to succeed. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned Nikhil's potential transformation. The Congress is eager to capitalize on this opportunity, pulling former BJP minister Yogeeshwara into their ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024