Channapatna's Political Kurukshetra: Will Nikhil Kumaraswamy Rise as Arjuna?

Channapatna Assembly constituency in Karnataka is set for an electrifying bypoll on November 13, where political dynast Nikhil Kumaraswamy hopes to redefine his career. The grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is facing a straight contest against Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara.

The battle, dubbed a 'Kurukshetra' due to its epic implications, sees Kumaraswamy seeking redemption after his prior electoral defeats in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2023 Assembly polls. Kumaraswamy, who once portrayed 'Abhimanyu' in a Kannada period film, now aims to emerge as an 'Arjuna' in real-world politics.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed confidence in his son's chances, noting the public's desire for him to succeed. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned Nikhil's potential transformation. The Congress is eager to capitalize on this opportunity, pulling former BJP minister Yogeeshwara into their ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)