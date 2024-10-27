Political Tensions Escalate Following Controversial Party Raid

A farmhouse in Telangana, allegedly tied to BRS working president K T Rama Rao's brother-in-law, Raj Pakala, became the center of a heated political debate after a police raid. The raid resulted in drug tests for attendees, with one testing positive for cocaine, sparking a cascade of accusations between political parties.

The incident has intensified political tensions, with the ruling Congress party demanding a detailed investigation. BRS, however, accused Congress of conspiracy, asserting the raid aimed to malign KTR's reputation. BRS also insisted the farmhouse was unjustly depicted as the venue for a rave party without substantial evidence.

The raid, conducted by Cyberabad Police and Excise officials, found an unlicensed event with foreign liquor in excess, leading to legal action against Pakala under multiple acts. In turn, BRS has vowed to contest the charges, framing them as politically motivated ploys, while BJP accuses Congress and BRS of collusion.

