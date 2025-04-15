Tejashwi Yadav Strategizes with Congress Leaders for Bihar Elections
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met with Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, to discuss strategies for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls under the Mahagathbandhan alliance. The meeting aimed to assess election preparedness and negotiate terms with allies, including a collective decision on the chief ministerial candidate.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav held talks with senior Congress figures, such as Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a strategic meeting aimed at bolstering Mahagathbandhan's readiness for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.
Accompanied by RJD MPs Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav, discussions took place at Kharge's residence, with key Congress members, including general secretary K C Venugopal and Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, also in attendance.
Amid signs of intense negotiations among Mahagathbandhan allies, the meeting sought to solidify their electoral strategy, as the coalition aims to challenge the National Democratic Alliance's dominance, with a focus on unified decisions regarding the chief ministerial candidate.
