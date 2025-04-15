Maharashtra Congress’ 'Sadbhavana Shanti Yatra' Targets Peace in Nagpur

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday announced plans for a 'Sadbhavana Shanti Yatra' in Nagpur, aimed at restoring communal harmony following recent violence in the city.

In a press conference, Wadettiwar emphasized the march's objective to foster peace and dispel communal tensions after violent protests erupted on March 17 over the removal of Aurangzeb's grave.

Violence that included stone-pelting and vehicle arson resulted in 13 cases being registered and over 114 individuals detained, according to Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation also demolished illegal structures linked to the accused as part of ongoing legal actions. Meanwhile, Wadettiwar challenged whether BJP or RSS would ever appoint a Muslim chief, amidst queries about a Muslim Congress president, highlighting ongoing political discourse.

