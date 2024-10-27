Madhya Pradesh's Political Heat: Code Violations and Accusations

In a heated political climate, Madhya Pradesh police have registered cases against Congress MP Digvijaya Singh and other party leaders for allegedly defying the model code of conduct. Charges were filed after the leaders conducted a public gathering on an unapproved site, prompting law enforcement to take action.

The incident occurred on the Morena-Shivpuri highway, diverging from the authorized Mandi campus location. The accused, including party candidate Mukesh Malhotra, face several charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, based on a complaint filed by a Flying Surveillance Team official.

This controversy arises as the state prepares for the Vijaypur assembly bypoll, scheduled for November 13, spurred by former Congress MLA Rawat's shift to the BJP. The electoral atmosphere intensifies with these legal and political maneuvers.

