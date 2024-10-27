CPI(M) Suspends Former MLA Amid Misconduct Allegations
CPI(M) suspended former MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya after a woman journalist accused him of misconduct during an interview at his residence. Bhattacharya refuted the allegations, claiming multiple prior interviews. A party statement emphasized the gravity of such allegations, noting internal investigations are underway, affecting the party's public image.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:40 IST
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, the CPI(M) took decisive action by suspending former MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya following serious allegations of misconduct made by a female journalist.
According to the journalist, Bhattacharya inappropriately touched her during an interview at his residence. Bhattacharya denied these claims, asserting she had interviewed him several times before.
The CPI(M) state committee expressed concern over the impact of these allegations on the party's image, stating they have been forwarded to an internal committee for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement