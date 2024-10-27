CPI(M) Suspends Former MLA Amid Misconduct Allegations

On Sunday, the CPI(M) took decisive action by suspending former MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya following serious allegations of misconduct made by a female journalist.

According to the journalist, Bhattacharya inappropriately touched her during an interview at his residence. Bhattacharya denied these claims, asserting she had interviewed him several times before.

The CPI(M) state committee expressed concern over the impact of these allegations on the party's image, stating they have been forwarded to an internal committee for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)