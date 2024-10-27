Left Menu

Bhagwant Mann Seeks New Leadership for Punjab AAP

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed a desire to step down as the president of the AAP's Punjab unit, stressing the need for a full-time leader to manage responsibilities. Mann, who became AAP's state chief in 2017, led the party to victory in the 2022 assembly polls.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced his intention to request the AAP leadership to appoint a full-time president for the party's state unit. Mann, who has served as the AAP's Punjab unit chief since 2017, expressed his willingness to relinquish the post to ensure more focused leadership.

Speaking after a rally in Chabbewal, Mann emphasized the increasing responsibilities of his role as Chief Minister, managing 13-14 departments, and the need for effective delegation within the party. He cited his tenure of seven years and the party's need for an engaged, full-time leader to uphold its momentum in the state.

Mann's tenure saw the party's significant victory in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, where AAP won 92 out of 117 seats. Currently, the party has appointed two-time MLA Budh Ram as its working president. Upcoming bypolls in the region are slated for November 13, with results anticipated on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

