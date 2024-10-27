Harris Unfazed by Trump's Talks with Netanyahu Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stated on Sunday that she is not worried about the discussions between former President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asserting her stance on the ongoing Middle East conflict. The Democratic candidate Harris is running against Republican Trump in a closely contested race for the upcoming U.S. elections in November.

When questioned if the communications between Trump and Netanyahu could hinder current U.S. government objectives, Harris responded negatively. Trump and Netanyahu have engaged in dialogue recently and shared a strong relationship during Trump's presidency, highlighted by the controversial U.S. embassy relocation from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Harris emphasized the importance of the U.S.'s active involvement in the Middle East, especially in encouraging a resolution to the conflict, securing the release of hostages, and supporting a two-state solution. President Joe Biden's administration has backed Israel following the recent escalation triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack that resulted in significant casualties and hostilities. Meanwhile, the concurrent military actions in Gaza and Lebanon have led to widespread displacement and severe humanitarian crises.

