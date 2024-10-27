Left Menu

Georgia's Divisive Election Sparks National Protest Call

Georgia's president, Salome Zourabichvili, challenges the legitimacy of the election results, urging citizens to protest what she describes as vote manipulation. The ruling party, Georgian Dream, reportedly secured nearly 55% of the vote. European observers criticize the election's divisive and violent environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:53 IST
Georgia's Divisive Election Sparks National Protest Call
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Georgia's political landscape is fraught with tension as President Salome Zourabichvili denounces the recent election results, calling them a product of Russian meddling. She urges citizens to rally in protest against what she terms the 'total falsification' of their votes.

The Central Election Commission has announced that the ruling Georgian Dream party captured nearly 55% of the vote. However, these results have been overshadowed by claims of fraud and manipulation, placing the country's democratic path in jeopardy.

European electoral observers have condemned the election atmosphere, highlighting instances of intimidation and physical violence that tarnished the process and questioned its integrity. The deeply divided environment casts doubt over Georgia's European future, further polarizing its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024