Georgia's Divisive Election Sparks National Protest Call

Georgia's political landscape is fraught with tension as President Salome Zourabichvili denounces the recent election results, calling them a product of Russian meddling. She urges citizens to rally in protest against what she terms the 'total falsification' of their votes.

The Central Election Commission has announced that the ruling Georgian Dream party captured nearly 55% of the vote. However, these results have been overshadowed by claims of fraud and manipulation, placing the country's democratic path in jeopardy.

European electoral observers have condemned the election atmosphere, highlighting instances of intimidation and physical violence that tarnished the process and questioned its integrity. The deeply divided environment casts doubt over Georgia's European future, further polarizing its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)