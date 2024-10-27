Left Menu

Fadnavis Clarifies CM Speculations in Maharashtra Elections

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses CM speculations, stressing Eknath Shinde's current leadership role and highlighting the ruling Mahayuti's confidence over opposition's uncertainty. Elections are set for November 20, with the counting on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:56 IST
Fadnavis Clarifies CM Speculations in Maharashtra Elections
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, addressed speculations regarding his potential candidacy for the Chief Minister position. Speaking at NDTV Marathi's election conclave, Fadnavis humorously emphasized that public perception of him as a CM is a 'solution, not a problem,' clarifying it doesn't imply his candidacy for the top post.

Fadnavis further assured that the ruling Mahayuti coalition, led by incumbent CM Eknath Shinde, is confident and sees no need to declare a CM candidate prior to the elections. He reiterated that the alliance partners—BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP—will decide post-election. Currently, Shinde leads the government effectively.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Fadnavis critiqued the Maha Vikas Aghadi for not declaring a CM candidate, suggesting their uncertainty about winning power. The electoral battle is set between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA, with elections scheduled for November 20 and vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024