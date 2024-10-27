Fadnavis Clarifies CM Speculations in Maharashtra Elections
Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses CM speculations, stressing Eknath Shinde's current leadership role and highlighting the ruling Mahayuti's confidence over opposition's uncertainty. Elections are set for November 20, with the counting on November 23.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, addressed speculations regarding his potential candidacy for the Chief Minister position. Speaking at NDTV Marathi's election conclave, Fadnavis humorously emphasized that public perception of him as a CM is a 'solution, not a problem,' clarifying it doesn't imply his candidacy for the top post.
Fadnavis further assured that the ruling Mahayuti coalition, led by incumbent CM Eknath Shinde, is confident and sees no need to declare a CM candidate prior to the elections. He reiterated that the alliance partners—BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP—will decide post-election. Currently, Shinde leads the government effectively.
Taking a swipe at the opposition, Fadnavis critiqued the Maha Vikas Aghadi for not declaring a CM candidate, suggesting their uncertainty about winning power. The electoral battle is set between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA, with elections scheduled for November 20 and vote counting on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections, Maha Vikas Aghadi will repeat its performance in Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Pawar.
Maha Vikas Aghadi on the Rise: Congress Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections
High-Stakes Battle: Mahayuti vs. Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra Elections
Samajwadi Party Pushes for Stake in Maharashtra: Demands 12 Seats from Maha Vikas Aghadi
Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi works with anti-development vision: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Mahayuti press briefing in Mumbai.