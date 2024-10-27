Fadnavis Clarifies CM Speculations in Maharashtra Elections

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, addressed speculations regarding his potential candidacy for the Chief Minister position. Speaking at NDTV Marathi's election conclave, Fadnavis humorously emphasized that public perception of him as a CM is a 'solution, not a problem,' clarifying it doesn't imply his candidacy for the top post.

Fadnavis further assured that the ruling Mahayuti coalition, led by incumbent CM Eknath Shinde, is confident and sees no need to declare a CM candidate prior to the elections. He reiterated that the alliance partners—BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP—will decide post-election. Currently, Shinde leads the government effectively.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Fadnavis critiqued the Maha Vikas Aghadi for not declaring a CM candidate, suggesting their uncertainty about winning power. The electoral battle is set between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA, with elections scheduled for November 20 and vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)