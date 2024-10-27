Unity Revived: Hallikar Community Reunites after 80 Years

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed solidarity with Karnataka's Hallikar community on Sunday, aligning both himself and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with their cause. The deputy chief minister affirmed the government's support during a community convention and scholarship event organized by the State Villagers Association, promising to address the community's needs positively.

In his address, Shivakumar highlighted the enduring legacy of the Hallikar community, describing them as 'children of Mother Earth' and 'descendants of Lord Krishna.' He noted the significance of the convention, held for the first time in 80 years under the leadership of KM Nagaraju, and applauded the community's rich history, spanning 1,200 years, particularly in protecting cows. He lauded their coming together after eight decades and expressed hope for continued organization under Nagaraju's leadership.

Shivakumar also commended KM Nagaraju for his outstanding contributions to the community. He remarked on Nagaraju's pivotal role in fostering new leaders, adding that former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily had once recommended Nagaraju for an MLC position. Shivakumar recalled that Nagaraju selflessly sacrificed the post in favor of Premachand Sagar, illustrating his dedication to the community's advancement.

