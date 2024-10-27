Left Menu

Unity Revived: Hallikar Community Reunites after 80 Years

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar expressed his support for Karnataka's Hallikar community, emphasizing government backing. At a historic convention, he celebrated their heritage and leadership unity under KM Nagaraju. Praising Nagaraju's sacrifices, Shivakumar highlighted his role in empowering community leaders, showcasing renewed strength and solidarity after eight decades.

27-10-2024
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/X: @DKShivakumar). Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed solidarity with Karnataka's Hallikar community on Sunday, aligning both himself and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with their cause. The deputy chief minister affirmed the government's support during a community convention and scholarship event organized by the State Villagers Association, promising to address the community's needs positively.

In his address, Shivakumar highlighted the enduring legacy of the Hallikar community, describing them as 'children of Mother Earth' and 'descendants of Lord Krishna.' He noted the significance of the convention, held for the first time in 80 years under the leadership of KM Nagaraju, and applauded the community's rich history, spanning 1,200 years, particularly in protecting cows. He lauded their coming together after eight decades and expressed hope for continued organization under Nagaraju's leadership.

Shivakumar also commended KM Nagaraju for his outstanding contributions to the community. He remarked on Nagaraju's pivotal role in fostering new leaders, adding that former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily had once recommended Nagaraju for an MLC position. Shivakumar recalled that Nagaraju selflessly sacrificed the post in favor of Premachand Sagar, illustrating his dedication to the community's advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

