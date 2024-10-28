Global Tensions and Shifts: A World on the Edge

In a global political landscape fraught with tension, President Joe Biden's administration advised Israel to reassess its response strategy after Iranian missile attacks, averting potential mass casualties.

Meanwhile, a rally led by Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden was marred by vulgar and racist remarks from his allies, as he campaigned against Kamala Harris.

Amidst these developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of possible retaliation if Western allies assist Ukraine in military strikes, further straining Cold War-like tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)