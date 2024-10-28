Left Menu

Disputed Parliamentary Vote Sparks Protests in Georgia

The United States and European Union have called for a full investigation into alleged election violations in Georgia. Amid protests urged by President Salome Zourabichvili, the ruling Georgian Dream party claims victory. Meanwhile, international observers highlight significant vote irregularities, challenging Georgia's pro-Western stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to reported election violations in Georgia, both the United States and the European Union have demanded thorough investigations, as tensions rise following the contentious parliamentary vote.

President Salome Zourabichvili called for protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party, which claimed victory with nearly 54% of the vote despite allegations of irregularities and monitoring body concerns.

The election has underscored tensions between pro-Western and pro-Russian factions within Georgia, complicating the EU's expansion strategy amid increased scrutiny from international observers.

