Jharia's Burning Legacy: Coal Fires and Electoral Battles

Residents of Jharia, a town synonymous with coal mining, face severe health hazards due to ongoing underground fires. With upcoming elections, the situation is highlighted by local voices demanding proper rehabilitation policies. Meanwhile, political candidates engage in heated campaigns, focusing on the area's unaddressed issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:58 IST
Visuals from Jharia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Residents of Jharia in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district are facing grave health challenges as a result of relentless coal mining operations. This issue takes center stage with assembly elections approaching, highlighting the plight of locals living amidst hazardous conditions.

Jharia's burning coal seams release toxic gases, exacerbating respiratory problems for the community. Despite attempts by the Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority to relocate affected individuals, many remain trapped in unsafe living environments. Families report inadequate facilities and limited opportunities in relocation areas, intensifying their struggle.

Politically, the upcoming elections mark a significant moment, with candidates like Congress's Purnima Niraj Singh and BJP's Ragini Singh intensifying their campaigns. Local concerns over corruption, health issues, and displacement are critical points of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

