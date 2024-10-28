Jharia's Burning Legacy: Coal Fires and Electoral Battles

Residents of Jharia in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district are facing grave health challenges as a result of relentless coal mining operations. This issue takes center stage with assembly elections approaching, highlighting the plight of locals living amidst hazardous conditions.

Jharia's burning coal seams release toxic gases, exacerbating respiratory problems for the community. Despite attempts by the Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority to relocate affected individuals, many remain trapped in unsafe living environments. Families report inadequate facilities and limited opportunities in relocation areas, intensifying their struggle.

Politically, the upcoming elections mark a significant moment, with candidates like Congress's Purnima Niraj Singh and BJP's Ragini Singh intensifying their campaigns. Local concerns over corruption, health issues, and displacement are critical points of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)