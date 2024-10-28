Left Menu

Pawar vs Pawar: A Battle for Baramati

Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, embarks on a decisive political showdown in Baramati against his nephew, Yugendra Pawar. As family dynamics intertwine with politics, this election marks a significant chapter not only for the Pawar family but also for Maharashtra's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:45 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP candidate from Baramati Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political stage is set for a dramatic face-off as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar competes from the Baramati assembly seat, with his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, standing as a rival NCP-SP candidate. This electoral bout reignites the Pawar family dynamics, marking another significant 'Pawar vs Pawar' encounter after the Lok Sabha elections where Supriya Sule triumphed over Sunetra Pawar.

The internal upheaval ensued after Ajit Pawar's split from the NCP in June 2023. Despite the familial divide, Yugendra Pawar, interviewed by ANI, expressed regret over the situation but affirmed loyalty to the party's founder, Sharad Pawar. The younger Pawar views the contest as challenging yet not insurmountable.

As Baramati gears up for this high-stakes contest, the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20 could redefine political allegiances within the state, with results announced on November 23. Historical performance in previous elections adds to the intrigue, with BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress closely watching the unfolding drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

