Unidentified Protester Sparks Drama Near Bihar CM's Residence
An unidentified man set an effigy on fire near Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's residence despite tight security, protesting his mother's alleged murder involving a BJP leader. Police are investigating the scene amidst high-profile political meetings at the location.
In a dramatic turn of events on Monday, an unidentified individual set fire to an effigy near the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, bypassing intense security measures. The incident caused a significant stir in the administrative operations.
The protester's actions coincided with a gathering of VIPs at 1, Anne Marg, where numerous Union ministers, state ministers, and legislators were attending a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting convened by Kumar.
As police officers apprehended the man, he expressed outrage over his mother's so-called 'murder,' allegedly orchestrated by a BJP leader, and accused local police of shielding the political figure. Authorities at the scene remained tight-lipped, referring to higher officials for further comment.
