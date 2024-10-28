Left Menu

Unidentified Protester Sparks Drama Near Bihar CM's Residence

An unidentified man set an effigy on fire near Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's residence despite tight security, protesting his mother's alleged murder involving a BJP leader. Police are investigating the scene amidst high-profile political meetings at the location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:11 IST
Unidentified Protester Sparks Drama Near Bihar CM's Residence
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events on Monday, an unidentified individual set fire to an effigy near the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, bypassing intense security measures. The incident caused a significant stir in the administrative operations.

The protester's actions coincided with a gathering of VIPs at 1, Anne Marg, where numerous Union ministers, state ministers, and legislators were attending a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting convened by Kumar.

As police officers apprehended the man, he expressed outrage over his mother's so-called 'murder,' allegedly orchestrated by a BJP leader, and accused local police of shielding the political figure. Authorities at the scene remained tight-lipped, referring to higher officials for further comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024