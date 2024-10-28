Protest Erupts Over CPI(M) Leader's Alleged Involvement in Magistrate's Suicide

On Monday, BJP workers staged a demonstration in North Kerala, disrupting traffic as they demanded the arrest of CPI(M) leader P P Divya, implicated in the suicide of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu.

The protestors marched to the police commissioner's office, accusing authorities of failing to detain Divya, who had been removed as District Panchayat President by CPI(M). The demonstrators, including women, voiced slogans against the police and Divya, who has not publicly appeared since Babu's death.

Police employed water cannons and forcefully moved protesters to disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, BJP activists gathered outside the Town police station, calling for the release of arrested members. Opposition parties have heavily criticized the state government for inaction, as a court prepares to decide on Divya's anticipatory bail plea. The case escalated after Divya's critical remarks at Babu's send-off, preceding his sudden demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)