Protest Erupts Over CPI(M) Leader's Alleged Involvement in Magistrate's Suicide

BJP workers protested in Kerala demanding the arrest of CPI(M) leader P P Divya for allegedly abetting former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu's suicide. The protest occurred amid ongoing criticism of police inaction and ahead of a court ruling on Divya's anticipatory bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:26 IST
On Monday, BJP workers staged a demonstration in North Kerala, disrupting traffic as they demanded the arrest of CPI(M) leader P P Divya, implicated in the suicide of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu.

The protestors marched to the police commissioner's office, accusing authorities of failing to detain Divya, who had been removed as District Panchayat President by CPI(M). The demonstrators, including women, voiced slogans against the police and Divya, who has not publicly appeared since Babu's death.

Police employed water cannons and forcefully moved protesters to disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, BJP activists gathered outside the Town police station, calling for the release of arrested members. Opposition parties have heavily criticized the state government for inaction, as a court prepares to decide on Divya's anticipatory bail plea. The case escalated after Divya's critical remarks at Babu's send-off, preceding his sudden demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

