Congress Accuses Modi of Maharashtra Betrayal in Tata-Airbus Facility Shift
The Congress accuses the Modi government of shifting the Tata-Airbus aircraft facility from Nagpur to Vadodara to favor Gujarat over Maharashtra, alleging a broader pattern of undermining Maharashtra's interests. The opposition criticizes the BJP-led alliance for relocating projects and missing opportunities in the state.
In a sharp political attack, the Congress has accused the Modi government of relocating the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft facility from Nagpur to Vadodara, favoring Gujarat at Maharashtra's expense. This move, they argue, is part of a larger pattern orchestrated by the central and Mahayuti governments to undermine Maharashtra's economic interests.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed concerns over recurring instances where Maharashtra has been deprived of major projects and investments, including the relocation of the Vedanta-Foxconn chip factory and other key economic ventures, citing political motivations behind these shifts.
The opposition maintains that such actions contravene equitable regional development, advocating for balanced national advancement rather than state favoritism. The allegations come amid the impending Maharashtra Assembly elections, further intensifying the political debate.
