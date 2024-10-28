Left Menu

Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid Returns to Jail Amid Bail Drama

Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid surrendered at Tihar Jail after his interim bail expired. Delayed court ruling on regular bail is set for November 19. Rashid, previously charged in 2005 and 2019, won a parliamentary seat while in jail, defeating Omar Abdullah in a notable victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:53 IST
Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid Returns to Jail Amid Bail Drama
Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer. (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Baramulla's independent Lok Sabha MP, Engineer Rashid, has surrendered at Tihar Jail following the expiry of his interim bail in a terror-funding case overseen by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Patiala House Court in New Delhi has postponed the decision on his regular bail until November 19.

On October 14, citing the health of his ailing father, the court extended Rashid's interim bail and instructed him to report to Tihar Jail by October 28. Initially, Rashid received bail to participate in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, where the National Conference-Congress alliance secured a decisive victory.

Rashid, previously arrested in 2005 for alleged militant support, was released following the dismissal of charges. In 2019, he was detained under the UAPA and made headlines by winning a parliamentary seat from jail, defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by 204,000 votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024