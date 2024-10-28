Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid Returns to Jail Amid Bail Drama

Baramulla's independent Lok Sabha MP, Engineer Rashid, has surrendered at Tihar Jail following the expiry of his interim bail in a terror-funding case overseen by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Patiala House Court in New Delhi has postponed the decision on his regular bail until November 19.

On October 14, citing the health of his ailing father, the court extended Rashid's interim bail and instructed him to report to Tihar Jail by October 28. Initially, Rashid received bail to participate in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, where the National Conference-Congress alliance secured a decisive victory.

Rashid, previously arrested in 2005 for alleged militant support, was released following the dismissal of charges. In 2019, he was detained under the UAPA and made headlines by winning a parliamentary seat from jail, defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by 204,000 votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)