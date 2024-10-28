Sana Malik Carries Family Legacy to Maharashtra Polls

Sana Malik, representing the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), has thrown her hat in the ring for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The daughter of seasoned politician Nawab Malik, she expressed deep gratitude and a sense of duty in contesting from the Anushakti Nagar constituency, an area where her father has left a political imprint.

Confident in her ability to win over constituents, Sana highlighted her strong connection with the community and her dedication to continue her father's legacy. Acknowledging the challenges of public service, she emphasized her commitment to work for the people, ensuring personal or family issues remain separate from her duties.

In a symbolic gesture, Sana held a roadshow accompanied by her father, underscoring the familial and political bond. Her candidacy faces competition from Fahad Ahmad of the Samajwadi Party, while Nawab Malik himself will be contesting from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat. This election promises to be a crucial test of political skills and familial loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)