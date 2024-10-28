Conspiracies in Kashmir: A Call for Stability
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina emphasizes the need for peace, urging an end to violence in the region. Following a terror attack that killed seven, Raina highlighted ongoing conspiracies to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir, stressing the crucial role of local residents in maintaining peace.
Ravinder Raina, the president of Jammu and Kashmir BJP, has sounded the alarm over plots aimed at disturbing the region's peace.
Talking to reporters in Budgam district, he insisted that the business of violence must come to an end, as it benefits no one. Raina's comments came in the wake of a terror attack that claimed seven lives at the Gagangir tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district on October 20.
Raina acknowledged the efforts of the government and security forces in restoring stability but underscored the pivotal role of local communities in safeguarding peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
