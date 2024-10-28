Conspiracies in Kashmir: A Call for Stability

Ravinder Raina, the president of Jammu and Kashmir BJP, has sounded the alarm over plots aimed at disturbing the region's peace.

Talking to reporters in Budgam district, he insisted that the business of violence must come to an end, as it benefits no one. Raina's comments came in the wake of a terror attack that claimed seven lives at the Gagangir tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district on October 20.

Raina acknowledged the efforts of the government and security forces in restoring stability but underscored the pivotal role of local communities in safeguarding peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)