Contested Georgian Election: Allegations of Russian Influence
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili claims Russian-style tactics influenced a disputed parliamentary election in Georgia. The ruling Georgian Dream party reportedly won 54% of the vote amid allegations of voting violations. Zourabichvili criticizes the results, which differ from exit polls showing the opposition with a majority.
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has accused Russian-style tactics of influencing the outcome of a disputed parliamentary election in Georgia.
According to the electoral commission, the ruling Georgian Dream party secured nearly 54% of the votes. However, the election process has been marred by reports of violations, prompting Western nations to demand thorough investigations.
Zourabichvili, who is known for her critical stance against the ruling party, labeled the election outcome a 'Russian special operation.' The Kremlin has dismissed these accusations. Exit polls suggest that Georgian Dream may have only received around 40% of the vote, aligning with opposition claims of winning a parliamentary majority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
