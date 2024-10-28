Uzbekistan's Elections: A Facade of Democracy?

In Uzbekistan's recent parliamentary elections, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's loyalties secured all seats, official results confirmed on Monday. The tightly controlled Central Asian nation hosted the elections without any real opposition, as all candidates were nominated by the five registered parties.

Voter participation soared to nearly 75%, surpassing the required 33% for validation. However, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe raised concerns, stating the political environment did not offer meaningful choices to voters, even amid ongoing reforms.

The election process saw half of the 150 lawmakers elected through new legislative changes. Despite Mirziyoyev's encouraging reforms post-2016 that eased some suppressive measures, fundamental freedoms remain restricted. Observers criticized the lack of genuine political freedom and noted limitations on basic rights, including freedom of association and expression.

