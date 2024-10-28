Wall Street Rebounds Amid Pre-Election Uncertainty

Wall Street opened the week on a positive note, showing signs of recovery after a previously challenging trading week. Investors remained cautious as they navigated economic uncertainties ahead of crucial corporate earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 150.1 points, marking a 0.36% increase and opening at 42,264.54. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 saw a rise of 25.8 points or 0.44%, reaching 5,833.93.

Meanwhile, technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite recorded a gain of 129.6 points, or 0.70%, opening at 18,648.252. The upward movement underscores the market's anticipation of the final phase leading up to the November 5th presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)