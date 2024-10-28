Political Showdown in Maharashtra: Mungantiwar vs. Wadettiwar
Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar and opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar have filed nominations for the Maharashtra assembly election in Chandrapur district. Mungantiwar is contesting from Ballarpur, while Wadettiwar contests from Bramhapuri. A total of 57 candidates submitted their nominations from six constituencies.
Political temperature is rising in Maharashtra as senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections in the Chandrapur district. Demonstrating his influence, Mungantiwar led a rally of his supporters and farmers, starting from a pooja ritual at Kanyaka mandir.
On the other side, Vijay Wadettiwar, a prominent Congress figure and the leader of the opposition, submitted his nomination in Bramhapuri. Accompanied by former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Wadettiwar addressed a large crowd.
A fierce battle is set to unfold with 57 candidates in the fray across six constituencies. The elections promise high stakes, particularly with Mungantiwar and Wadettiwar as frontrunners in a politically charged environment.
