Himachal BJP's 'Run for Unity': Honoring Sardar Patel's Legacy

The Himachal Pradesh BJP plans to hold a 'Run for Unity' to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. Patel, known for integrating princely states, is contrasted with Jawaharlal Nehru, accused of mishandling the Kashmir situation. The event celebrates Patel's contributions to India's unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:23 IST
Patel
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh BJP announced 'Run for Unity' events statewide on October 29, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 'Iron Man' of India known for his role in unifying the nation.

BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal criticized Congress for sidelining Patel to maintain Nehru-Gandhi dominance and blamed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the Kashmir issue, citing Patel's efforts in countering an attack by Pakistan-aided forces.

Bindal asserted that Patel's legacy is honored by the 'Statue of Unity,' installed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and emphasized the ongoing struggle against terrorism attributed to inadequate recognition of other revolutionaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

