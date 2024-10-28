Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Confident in Son's Win Amidst Regional Tensions

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed confidence in his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy's victory in Channapatna's bypolls. He addressed regional issues like the Waqf controversy, farmer protests, and criticized Congress for revenge politics. He emphasized his commitment to development and mentioned ongoing efforts for local employment and infrastructure. (ANI)

Union Minister for Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, on Monday expressed his assurance regarding his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy's success in the Channapatna by-elections. He conveyed that the constituents would favor his son, indicating no apprehension about the electoral results.

Kumaraswamy touched on several prevailing issues, including the Waqf controversy and farmer protests occurring in Vijayapura. He emphasized that the central government is actively working to resolve these matters. He accused the Congress of indulging in revenge politics aimed at defaming him during their campaign.

The Union Minister highlighted plans for establishing a major industry between Channapatna and Ramnagara to boost local employment. He stated that his significant federal roles would benefit the Ramnagara district, emphasizing the government's focus on regional development.

On queries regarding CP Yogeshwara's defection to Congress, Kumaraswamy indicated that, despite earlier BJP alliance considerations, Yogeshwara joined Congress, spreading misleading narratives. He reassured confidence in the electorate's judgment.

During a public address in Kudluru village, Kumaraswamy advised residents to retain their allotted plots and promised similar benefits to other villagers. Member of Parliament Yaduveer Wodeyar supported Kumaraswamy, highlighting India's development under PM Modi's leadership and praising Nikhil's leadership potential amidst local controversies.

Wodeyar criticized the current state Congress government over corruption allegations and scandals. He affirmed that the people of Channapatna should support Nikhil Kumaraswamy, citing his contributions to campaigns against regional misconduct.

