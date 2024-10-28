Protests Erupt Over Delay in Arresting CPI(M) Leader P.P. Divya

On Monday, BJP workers took to the streets in the district, demanding the arrest of CPI(M) leader P.P. Divya, allegedly involved in the suicide of former Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu. The protesters marched to the police commissioner's office, condemning the inaction regarding Divya's arrest.

Amid heightened tensions, police used water cannons to disperse BJP workers who also protested outside the Town police station. Meanwhile, Congress workers joined the agitation, with a march organized by the Kannur Block Congress Committee challenging the state's delay in apprehending Divya.

Criticism from opposition parties, including BJP and Congress, has intensified against the CPI(M)-led state government for not arresting Divya. The protests coincide with an imminent court ruling on Divya's anticipatory bail plea scheduled for Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)