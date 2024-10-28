Rane Brothers Embark on Election Campaigns in Maharashtra Amid Family Legacy and Political Dynamics

Nitesh Rane, son of former Union Minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane, held a roadshow and submitted his nomination for the Kankavli Assembly seat. A two-time MLA from the Sindhudurg Kankavli constituency, Rane is looking to secure another term as Maharashtra heads towards the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, his elder brother, Nilesh Rane, who recently joined the Shiv Sena from BJP, filed his nomination for the Kudal Assembly seat. Their father, Narayan Rane, performed rituals at local temples before the nominations, expressing confidence in his sons' prospects, citing a longstanding family bond with the region and support from the Mahayuti alliance.

In interviews, both brothers emphasized their work for the constituencies. Nilesh, addressing anti-incumbency sentiments, underscored his decade-long commitment to Kudal, while Nitesh cited developmental and Hindutva issues as central to his campaign in Kankavli. The elections on November 20 will determine if they continue their family's political influence in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)