Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Campaigns Fiercely: A Fight for Constitutional Values
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra intensifies her campaign for the Wayanad by-election, criticizing the BJP government for undermining constitutional values and targeting minorities. She pledges to stand with the community, raise their issues, and condemns the lack of government support for landslide victims due to political bias.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:33 IST
- India
In a forceful campaign for Wayanad's by-election, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a strong critique against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of eroding constitutional values and marginalizing minorities through orchestrated attacks.
Speaking in Meenangadi, Priyanka highlighted her commitment to represent and fight for the common people's issues if elected to Parliament, condemning policies favoring select individuals over the general populace.
She concluded her day by urging the central government to release funds for landslide victims in Wayanad, calling out political motivations behind the delay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
