Democrats Condemn Trump's Rally Amid Puerto Rico Insult

Democrats have escalated their criticism of former President Donald Trump following a controversial statement made by a comedian at his rally. The comedian insulted Puerto Rico, referring to it as a 'floating island of garbage,' a remark which drew widespread condemnation.

Vice President Kamala Harris described the rally as 'more vivid than usual' and accused Trump of fueling hate. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden denounced the event as 'simply embarrassing.' Despite the backlash, the Trump campaign has attempted to distance itself from the comments.

The incident underscores the strategic importance of Pennsylvania's Latino voters, particularly the growing Puerto Rican community. With less than a week to Election Day, both political campaigns are intensifying their efforts in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania.

(With inputs from agencies.)