Germany Shuts Iranian Consulates After Controversial Execution

In a bold diplomatic move, Germany has ordered the closure of all three Iranian consulates in response to Iran's execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, a German-Iranian prisoner accused of terrorism.

The closure significantly reduces Iran's diplomatic presence in Germany, as it retains only its Berlin embassy. This action highlights deteriorating relations over human rights concerns.

Sharmahd's execution has drawn international criticism. Iran has defended its actions, accusing Germany of hypocrisy. EU officials warn this execution could lead to further EU measures against Iran.

