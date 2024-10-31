Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Deadliest Rocket Barrage from Lebanon Strikes Israel

Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Thursday heightened tensions in Israel, marking one of the deadliest days since the invasion of southern Lebanon. Magen David Adom confirmed two deaths and several injuries in northern Israel. The conflict has displaced thousands and remains entwined with broader Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:22 IST
On Thursday, Israel faced its deadliest rocket barrage since its military invasion of southern Lebanon, as projectiles fired from Lebanon killed two additional people in northern Israel, raising the death toll to seven.

According to Magen David Adom, Israel's primary emergency medical service, medics confirmed the deaths of a 30-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman in a suburb of Haifa, while several others received treatment for mild injuries.

The attacks coincide with efforts by U.S. diplomats in the Middle East, aiming to establish cease-fires in conflict-affected areas, including Lebanon and Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

