Escalating Tensions: Deadliest Rocket Barrage from Lebanon Strikes Israel

On Thursday, Israel faced its deadliest rocket barrage since its military invasion of southern Lebanon, as projectiles fired from Lebanon killed two additional people in northern Israel, raising the death toll to seven.

According to Magen David Adom, Israel's primary emergency medical service, medics confirmed the deaths of a 30-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman in a suburb of Haifa, while several others received treatment for mild injuries.

The attacks coincide with efforts by U.S. diplomats in the Middle East, aiming to establish cease-fires in conflict-affected areas, including Lebanon and Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)