Controversy Erupts Over Georgia's Election Results

HarrisX, a global market research firm, questioned the official results of Georgia's parliamentary election, claiming they are statistically impossible. The electoral commission reported that the Georgian Dream party won with 53.96%. The opposition and President have called the results fraudulent, prompting an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:55 IST
In a startling revelation, global market research firm HarrisX has labeled Georgia's official parliamentary election results as 'statistically impossible'. This statement has fueled tensions, with the electoral commission's report showing a victory for the governing Georgian Dream party with 53.96% of the vote.

The announcement has sparked a wave of dissent, as Georgia's opposition and President Salome Zourabichvili have denounced the results as fraudulent. The allegations have prompted a legal investigation by prosecutors.

This development casts a shadow over the integrity of the election process, raising questions about electoral transparency in Georgia. The ongoing investigation could have significant implications for the country's political landscape.

