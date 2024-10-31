Controversy Erupts Over Georgia's Election Results

In a startling revelation, global market research firm HarrisX has labeled Georgia's official parliamentary election results as 'statistically impossible'. This statement has fueled tensions, with the electoral commission's report showing a victory for the governing Georgian Dream party with 53.96% of the vote.

The announcement has sparked a wave of dissent, as Georgia's opposition and President Salome Zourabichvili have denounced the results as fraudulent. The allegations have prompted a legal investigation by prosecutors.

This development casts a shadow over the integrity of the election process, raising questions about electoral transparency in Georgia. The ongoing investigation could have significant implications for the country's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)