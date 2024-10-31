Controversy Erupts Over Georgia's Election Results
HarrisX, a global market research firm, questioned the official results of Georgia's parliamentary election, claiming they are statistically impossible. The electoral commission reported that the Georgian Dream party won with 53.96%. The opposition and President have called the results fraudulent, prompting an investigation.
In a startling revelation, global market research firm HarrisX has labeled Georgia's official parliamentary election results as 'statistically impossible'. This statement has fueled tensions, with the electoral commission's report showing a victory for the governing Georgian Dream party with 53.96% of the vote.
The announcement has sparked a wave of dissent, as Georgia's opposition and President Salome Zourabichvili have denounced the results as fraudulent. The allegations have prompted a legal investigation by prosecutors.
This development casts a shadow over the integrity of the election process, raising questions about electoral transparency in Georgia. The ongoing investigation could have significant implications for the country's political landscape.
