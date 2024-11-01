Deadly Rocket Barrages Escalate Lebanese-Israeli Conflict

Lebanese-based rocket attacks claimed seven lives in northern Israel, marking a grave escalation in ongoing tensions between Lebanon and Israel. On Thursday, projectiles hit agricultural areas near Haifa, asserting the region's deadliest strikes seen this year.

As Israel grapples with the cross-border hostility stemming from Iran-backed Hezbollah, US diplomats are actively seeking cease-fire agreements to alleviate tensions. Israeli and Hezbollah forces have been at loggerheads since Israel's invasion following Hamas' October 7 Gaza offensive.

Years of conflict have displaced millions in the Middle East, with expulsions spanning both Lebanese and Israeli borders as ongoing violence wreaks havoc on civilian lives.

