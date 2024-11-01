Left Menu

Deadly Rocket Barrages Escalate Lebanese-Israeli Conflict

A severe escalation in the Lebanon-Israel conflict has resulted in rocket fire from Lebanon killing seven in northern Israel, including foreign workers. Israel's ongoing operations against Hezbollah have displaced millions, as calls for a cease-fire by US diplomats intensify amidst the Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 01-11-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 00:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanese-based rocket attacks claimed seven lives in northern Israel, marking a grave escalation in ongoing tensions between Lebanon and Israel. On Thursday, projectiles hit agricultural areas near Haifa, asserting the region's deadliest strikes seen this year.

As Israel grapples with the cross-border hostility stemming from Iran-backed Hezbollah, US diplomats are actively seeking cease-fire agreements to alleviate tensions. Israeli and Hezbollah forces have been at loggerheads since Israel's invasion following Hamas' October 7 Gaza offensive.

Years of conflict have displaced millions in the Middle East, with expulsions spanning both Lebanese and Israeli borders as ongoing violence wreaks havoc on civilian lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

