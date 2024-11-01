Unexpected Loss: BJP's Devender Singh Rana Passes Away

BJP leader Devender Singh Rana, a sitting MLA from the Nagrota Assembly constituency, has passed away, as reported by a party spokesperson on Thursday. Rana died at a hospital in Faridabad, part of the National Capital Region.

Rana's unexpected death has left a void in Jammu and Kashmir's political scene, with the BJP and its supporters profoundly shocked by the news, according to BJP spokesman Sajid Yousuf. Notably, Rana was the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Prominent figures from both the BJP and other political parties, including Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, have expressed their condolences, honoring Rana's significant contributions to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)