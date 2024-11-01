Unexpected Loss: BJP's Devender Singh Rana Passes Away
Devender Singh Rana, BJP leader and MLA from Nagrota, died in Faridabad. His passing shocked Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape. Brother to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Rana was a significant political figure. Both BJP and PDP leaders expressed condolences for his contributions to the region.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Devender Singh Rana, a sitting MLA from the Nagrota Assembly constituency, has passed away, as reported by a party spokesperson on Thursday. Rana died at a hospital in Faridabad, part of the National Capital Region.
Rana's unexpected death has left a void in Jammu and Kashmir's political scene, with the BJP and its supporters profoundly shocked by the news, according to BJP spokesman Sajid Yousuf. Notably, Rana was the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
Prominent figures from both the BJP and other political parties, including Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, have expressed their condolences, honoring Rana's significant contributions to the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cheating Allegations Hit Union Minister's Family
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Clarifies: No Ties with Accused Brother
Congress Protests Demand Union Minister's Dismissal Amid Ticket Scandal
Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Union Minister Promises Action, Political Allegations Intensify
Union Minister to Launch Revolutionary 'eShram-One Stop Solution' for Unorganised Workers