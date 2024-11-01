Left Menu

Unexpected Loss: BJP's Devender Singh Rana Passes Away

Devender Singh Rana, BJP leader and MLA from Nagrota, died in Faridabad. His passing shocked Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape. Brother to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Rana was a significant political figure. Both BJP and PDP leaders expressed condolences for his contributions to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-11-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 00:20 IST
Unexpected Loss: BJP's Devender Singh Rana Passes Away
Devender Singh Rana
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Devender Singh Rana, a sitting MLA from the Nagrota Assembly constituency, has passed away, as reported by a party spokesperson on Thursday. Rana died at a hospital in Faridabad, part of the National Capital Region.

Rana's unexpected death has left a void in Jammu and Kashmir's political scene, with the BJP and its supporters profoundly shocked by the news, according to BJP spokesman Sajid Yousuf. Notably, Rana was the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Prominent figures from both the BJP and other political parties, including Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, have expressed their condolences, honoring Rana's significant contributions to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024