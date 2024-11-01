Left Menu

Trump's Diwali Promise: Standing Strong for Hindu Rights Worldwide

Hindu Americans commend Donald Trump for his pledge to safeguard Hindu rights globally, especially against violence in Bangladesh. Trump's Diwali message promises to protect against the radical left's anti-religion agenda and strengthen ties with India. His statements have sparked increased support within the Indian American community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2024 08:49 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 08:49 IST
Trump's Diwali Promise: Standing Strong for Hindu Rights Worldwide
  • Country:
  • United States

Hindu Americans have praised former President Donald Trump for his commitment to defending the human rights of Hindus across the globe. In his Diwali greetings, Trump criticized the violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, describing it as a 'state of chaos.'

Trump vowed to protect Hindu Americans from what he termed the radical left's anti-religion agenda, and emphasized his intention to strengthen U.S. relations with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His messages have resonated with many, including Utsav Sanduja, founder of Hindus for America First, who expressed deep gratitude for Trump's support.

The former president's stance has invigorated discussions within the Indian American community, potentially impacting voter support ahead of the upcoming elections. Current surveys indicate a shift in Indian American attitudes, with growing backing for Trump due to his clear condemnation of human rights abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024