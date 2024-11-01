Trump's Diwali Promise: Standing Strong for Hindu Rights Worldwide

Hindu Americans have praised former President Donald Trump for his commitment to defending the human rights of Hindus across the globe. In his Diwali greetings, Trump criticized the violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, describing it as a 'state of chaos.'

Trump vowed to protect Hindu Americans from what he termed the radical left's anti-religion agenda, and emphasized his intention to strengthen U.S. relations with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His messages have resonated with many, including Utsav Sanduja, founder of Hindus for America First, who expressed deep gratitude for Trump's support.

The former president's stance has invigorated discussions within the Indian American community, potentially impacting voter support ahead of the upcoming elections. Current surveys indicate a shift in Indian American attitudes, with growing backing for Trump due to his clear condemnation of human rights abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)