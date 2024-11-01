Left Menu

Speaker Dismisses Disqualification Plea Against Goa MLAs

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar rejected a disqualification petition by the Congress against eight MLAs who joined BJP. The petition, filed by Girish Chodankar, claimed these MLAs had voluntarily left Congress for BJP. Tawadkar ruled that disqualification is not applicable in cases of party merger.

In a significant political development, Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar dismissed the disqualification petition lodged by the Congress party against eight of its MLAs who switched allegiance to the ruling BJP. The petition had created a stir in the state's legislative assembly.

Former Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar had filed the petition against MLAs, including political stalwarts Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Sequeira, and Michael Lobo, alleging that their defection contravened the Tenth Schedule and Article 191 of the Indian Constitution.

In a ruling that could set a precedent, Tawadkar underscored that no disqualification would be enforced, citing that the constitutional provisions allow for such mergers without penalizing the members, even if they choose to either align with or oppose the merger.

