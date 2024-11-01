Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Death Toll Rises Amidst Gaza-Lebanon Strikes

The Israeli strikes in Gaza and Lebanon have resulted in a rising death toll, including several children. Israeli airstrikes on Gaza's central Nuseirat refugee camp and Lebanon's Baalbek region killed many, while both sides continue exchanging fire. International pressure for a ceasefire increases as civilian casualties mount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:09 IST
Escalating Tensions: Death Toll Rises Amidst Gaza-Lebanon Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest surge of violence in the Middle East, the death toll from Israeli strikes in central Gaza has climbed to 25, with children among the casualties, while strikes in Lebanon have claimed 13 lives. The grim aftermath reveals the growing toll of the ongoing conflict, with hospitals overwhelmed by the number of wounded brought in.

Israel's military confirmed targeting a Hamas infrastructure site, acknowledging the reports of civilian casualties as investigations continue. The strikes come following Hamas' attack on Israel in early October, which left 1,200 dead and increased tensions across the region. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, strikes on both Gaza and Lebanon persist.

In Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah sites, according to official statements, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction. As Hezbollah continues its attacks on Israel, cross-border violence escalates with retaliatory strikes. With pressure mounting, the international community calls for a swift end to hostilities to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024