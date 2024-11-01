Escalating Tensions: Death Toll Rises Amidst Gaza-Lebanon Strikes

In the latest surge of violence in the Middle East, the death toll from Israeli strikes in central Gaza has climbed to 25, with children among the casualties, while strikes in Lebanon have claimed 13 lives. The grim aftermath reveals the growing toll of the ongoing conflict, with hospitals overwhelmed by the number of wounded brought in.

Israel's military confirmed targeting a Hamas infrastructure site, acknowledging the reports of civilian casualties as investigations continue. The strikes come following Hamas' attack on Israel in early October, which left 1,200 dead and increased tensions across the region. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, strikes on both Gaza and Lebanon persist.

In Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah sites, according to official statements, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction. As Hezbollah continues its attacks on Israel, cross-border violence escalates with retaliatory strikes. With pressure mounting, the international community calls for a swift end to hostilities to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)