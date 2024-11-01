Ajit Pawar Condemns Arvind Sawant's Comments in Escalating Shiv Sena Clash
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar denounces Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant's comments against Shaina NC, emphasizing the need for respect and dignity. Sawant faces legal action over the remarks but claims defamation, while targeting PM Modi over alleged scandals. Political tensions rise within Shiv Sena factions.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has strongly criticized remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant against fellow Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC. Pawar highlighted that derogatory comments against women are unacceptable in Maharashtra, a state known for celebrating women's contributions.
Sawant's comments, which referred to Shaina as 'imported maal,' have sparked controversy, leading to a police case filed by Shaina NC. In his defense, Sawant claimed his comments were not directly about Shaina, accusing opponents of defamation while launching criticisms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged corruption issues.
Sawant maintains his reputation of respecting women throughout his political career and accuses his political adversaries of trying to smear him. The situation has intensified factional tensions within Shiv Sena, signaling deeper political rifts.
