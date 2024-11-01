Stenographers Raise Concerns Over Biden Transcript Editing
White House stenographers objected to alterations in the official transcript of Biden's remarks at a rally. The changes, critics say, misrepresented Biden's comments about Trump's supporters after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's offensive remarks. An internal email revealed the breach in protocol, sparking bipartisan criticism.
White House stenographers are disputing press officials' edits to President Joe Biden's transcribed response to disparaging comments made at a Donald Trump rally. According to the Associated Press, Biden's remarks were targeted after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe insulted various ethnic groups at a Trump event.
Biden's response aimed to clarify his stance against the rally's 'hateful rhetoric,' initially calling out Trump's supporters but suggesting it was directed at Hinchcliffe's comments. The edit, changing 'supporters' to 'supporter's,' has sparked debate over its intent and accuracy.
The stenographers deemed this alteration a breach of protocol, and their supervisor criticized the press office's role in editing the document, highlighting concerns among both Republicans and Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris.
(With inputs from agencies.)
