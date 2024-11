Voter Fraud Allegations Stir Concerns Ahead of Election Day

False claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania have raised alarms that Donald Trump may challenge election outcomes once more, particularly in swing states that will decide next week's vote. Trump, still asserting 2020 fraud claims, suggests this election could again be compromised.

Echoing post-2020 rhetoric, Trump's allegations follow probes into voter registration forms. Meanwhile, his supporters allege suppression when faced with long queues for mail-in ballots. "This lays groundwork for attempts to overturn election results," noted Kyle Miller of Protect Democracy.

State officials assure that suspected fraudulent registrations are under investigation, though no illicit votes have been discovered. Pennsylvania's election system, says Al Schmidt, is effectively countering such challenges.

