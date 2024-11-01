Devender Singh Rana: A Revered Voice of Jammu Bids Farewell

Devender Singh Rana, a prominent BJP MLA from Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest in Jammu with full honours. Thousands, including top political leaders across party lines, gathered to bid farewell to the 'voice of Jammu', as he was affectionately known.

Rana, who passed away in Haryana following a brief illness, was cremated at Shastri Nagar crematorium. His contributions to Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape were honored by a large turnout, with leaders like Omar Abdullah and Union ministers expressing their condolences.

A successful entrepreneur turned politician, Rana's legacy includes advocating for Jammu's development and statehood. His ability to bridge community divides solidified his status as a respected leader. His death marks a significant loss not only for the BJP but for the entire region.

(With inputs from agencies.)