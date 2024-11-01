Congress and Modi Clash Over Allegations of Unfulfilled Promises

In a heated exchange of words, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Friday refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions that the Congress Party had not fulfilled its promises in Karnataka. Venugopal insisted that the Congress is not only meeting but exceeding its pledges, challenging any critic to examine the evidence.

Venugopal further turned the spotlight on the central government, claiming it is their unmet promises overshadowing the Congress' efforts. He dismissed the Prime Minister's accusations as erroneous and indicative of deflecting responsibility, asserting that the Congress is the party of delivery.

Meanwhile, PM Modi accused Congress of habitual failure in promise delivery, citing multiple states as examples. He implored citizens to reject false promises, as seen in Haryana. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, advising prudence, highlighted the need for budget-centric commitments to avoid economic downfall and long-term societal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)