Political Leaders Pray for Delhi's Future at Hanuman Temple
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and his wife visited the Hanuman Temple to pray for the city's welfare. BJP's Virendra Sachdeva followed, praying for a corruption-free government. These events occur amid rising political tensions ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February.
Aam Aadmi Party's convener Arvind Kejriwal, alongside his wife Sunita, made a visit to the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place on Friday. Their visit was marked by a traditional havan, during which they prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the people.
"Visited the Pracheen Hanuman temple with my wife. We performed havan-puja and received Lord Hanuman's blessings. We prayed for everyone's wellbeing and prosperity," Kejriwal shared on his social media platform X.
Shortly after, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, together with his wife, also visited the temple, praying for a future free from the 'corrupt government,' aiming for a development-centric leadership. This intensifies the political discourse between ruling AAP and BJP, especially with the Delhi Assembly polls fast approaching in February.
