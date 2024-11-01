Left Menu

Political Leaders Pray for Delhi's Future at Hanuman Temple

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and his wife visited the Hanuman Temple to pray for the city's welfare. BJP's Virendra Sachdeva followed, praying for a corruption-free government. These events occur amid rising political tensions ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:38 IST
Political Leaders Pray for Delhi's Future at Hanuman Temple
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party's convener Arvind Kejriwal, alongside his wife Sunita, made a visit to the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place on Friday. Their visit was marked by a traditional havan, during which they prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the people.

"Visited the Pracheen Hanuman temple with my wife. We performed havan-puja and received Lord Hanuman's blessings. We prayed for everyone's wellbeing and prosperity," Kejriwal shared on his social media platform X.

Shortly after, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, together with his wife, also visited the temple, praying for a future free from the 'corrupt government,' aiming for a development-centric leadership. This intensifies the political discourse between ruling AAP and BJP, especially with the Delhi Assembly polls fast approaching in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024