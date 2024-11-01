Left Menu

Rising Violence: Civilians Targeted in Jammu and Kashmir

Two men from Uttar Pradesh were shot by militants in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving them injured but stable. Recent attacks in the region have prompted political leaders to question security lapses and condemn the violence. Calls for accountability and preventive measures have been made by various political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:19 IST
Rising Violence: Civilians Targeted in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh were injured after being shot by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, officials confirmed. The victims, identified as Sufiyan and Usman, are currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

Following the attack, political leaders across the Valley expressed outrage and called for accountability. National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi questioned the timing of the attacks, noting a sharp increase immediately after the recent elections.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra condemned the act as 'most unfortunate,' while Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari described it as the 'worst form of cowardice.' Urgent calls for improved security measures were echoed throughout the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

