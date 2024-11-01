Rising Violence: Civilians Targeted in Jammu and Kashmir

Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh were injured after being shot by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, officials confirmed. The victims, identified as Sufiyan and Usman, are currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

Following the attack, political leaders across the Valley expressed outrage and called for accountability. National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi questioned the timing of the attacks, noting a sharp increase immediately after the recent elections.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra condemned the act as 'most unfortunate,' while Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari described it as the 'worst form of cowardice.' Urgent calls for improved security measures were echoed throughout the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)