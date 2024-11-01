Left Menu

Maharashtra's United Front: No Rebel Candidates in Upcoming Assembly Polls

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan assured on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Mahayuti alliance will present a unified stance in the upcoming assembly elections. Despite internal tensions, Mahajan expressed confidence in securing a larger mandate than in 2019. The elections are set for November 20, with results on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:15 IST
Maharashtra's United Front: No Rebel Candidates in Upcoming Assembly Polls
Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan announced on Friday that there would be no rebel candidates from either the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Mahayuti alliance in the forthcoming assembly elections. Mahajan affirmed the coalition's intent to contest as a united front, predicting a stronger mandate than their 2019 performance. His statements followed the decision of the Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar faction to nominate Nawab Malik, and the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction fielding Suresh 'Bullet' Patil in response.

The BJP has expressed its displeasure over Nawab Malik's nomination, with party leader Kirit Somaiya calling Malik a 'terrorist' and denouncing the Ajit Pawar-led NCP's decision as a betrayal. Nawab Malik faces competition from the Yuti's official candidate Suresh 'Bullet' Patil and Samajwadi Party's incumbent MLA, Abu Azmi. Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar criticized the nomination given the grave allegations against Malik, emphasizing that the BJP cannot support such associations.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar maintained that clarity on candidate placements would emerge before November 4. The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), will oppose the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which includes Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray). The assembly elections are slated for November 20, with results declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024