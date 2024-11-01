Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Bhulai Bhai, A Pillar of Kushinagar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourns the loss of Bhulai Bhai, a respected BJP leader and former MLA from Kushinagar, who passed away at 111. Bhulai Bhai, known for his dedication to public service and the welfare of his constituents, positively impacted both his community and the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his sorrow on Thursday over the death of Shrinarayan, affectionately known as Bhulai Bhai, who passed away at the age of 111.

Bhulai Bhai, a notable BJP figure and former MLA for the Nebua Naurangia constituency, was elected to the Assembly in 1974 and 1977 under the Jan Sangh banner. He died at his home in the Pagar Chapra area of Kushinagar.

In his condolence message to Bhulai Bhai's son, Janardan Prasad, Adityanath highlighted the veteran leader's significant contributions to public service and regional development. The Chief Minister praised Bhulai Bhai's commitment and expressed that his death is a substantial loss for the state, society, his party, and his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

