Mystery in the Orchard: BJP Leader's Brother Found Dead

The body of Anurag Sharma, linked to a local BJP leader, was discovered in an orchard within the Sarpathan police jurisdiction. Authorities are investigating after his friend reportedly last saw him there. Anurag's disappearance had prompted concern from his family and a subsequent search effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Anurag Sharma, brother of a local BJP leader, was found dead on Wednesday in an orchard under the Sarpathan police jurisdiction, according to officials.

Superintendent of Police Kaustubh disclosed that Anurag, 35, had left with his friend Prameshesh on Tuesday afternoon but never returned home, sparking family concerns.

Villagers discovered Anurag's body the next morning. An investigation has been initiated by Sarpathan police, who have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to uncover further details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

