Mystery in the Orchard: BJP Leader's Brother Found Dead

Anurag Sharma, brother of a local BJP leader, was found dead on Wednesday in an orchard under the Sarpathan police jurisdiction, according to officials.

Superintendent of Police Kaustubh disclosed that Anurag, 35, had left with his friend Prameshesh on Tuesday afternoon but never returned home, sparking family concerns.

Villagers discovered Anurag's body the next morning. An investigation has been initiated by Sarpathan police, who have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to uncover further details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)